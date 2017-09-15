100% of Flights Now Accommodated in Jamaica’s Air Space

The Jamaica Civil Aviation Authority (JCAA) says it’s now able to accommodate 100-percent of flights into and out of the island.

The authority had been operating at limited capacity since a lightning strike on its equipment at its Winchester Road complex in St. Andrew.

Acting JCAA Director General, Karl Gaynair, says all flights are now being accommodated.

Mr. Gaynair says it’s expected that within the next 48 hours all aviation staff will resume performing operational duties.

He says some staff are still being trained to use a new system which was being put into operation when lightning crippled the aviation facility last Friday afternoon.

Questions have been asked about the wisdom of the JCAA having its aviation data control and redundant systems in separate buildings at the same location on Winchester Road in St. Andrew.

The systems were hit by lightning on Friday.

Yesterday, veteran US pilot, Captain Ross Aimer, said back up air traffic equipment should be housed as far apart from the main system as possible.

Mr. Gaynair told our news center this afternoon that it’s not ideal to have the main and backup systems in the same vicinity. But he said there are a few reasons why this has been the case in Jamaica.

