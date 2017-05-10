100k More Stopover Visitors

One-hundred-thousand more stopover tourists visited Jamaica last year than the year before.

Data published by the Jamaica Tourist Board, JTB, revealed that for the 12 months ending January this year, total stopover arrivals amounted to 2.2-million.

Last year, JTB says the total stopover arrivals was 2.1-million.

The continued improvements are largely due to more visitors from the USA, Canada and Europe, facilitated by an increase in flight frequency and the introduction of new flights.

Last year, Real Value Added for the Hotels and Restaurants industry grew by an estimated 2.1-percent largely reflecting increased stopover arrivals.

Total visitor expenditure amounted to USD$2.5-billion, an increase of just over 6-percent.

The growth trend for the sector is expected to continue over the next 12 months.

The data also indicated higher stopover arrivals for the first month of 2017.

Stopover arrivals for January were 185,000 or 5,000 more visitors than January 2016.

–30–