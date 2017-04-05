Search
Home Latest_MA 11-yr Old Accused Killer being Held for his Own Protection
Orane-Johnson

11-yr Old Accused Killer being Held for his Own Protection

Apr 05, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

Like

The Trelawny police say the 11-year-old boy who allegedly chopped a 14-year-old boy to death on Monday, is being held in custody outside of the community.

This, as community members in Lowe River, Trelawny are reportedly angry over the incident and want revenge.

Dead is Orane Johnson.

Criminal Investigation Officer at the Trelawny Police, Deputy Superintendent Odean Dennis, says the 11-year-old is being held with other children.

In the meantime, Principal of the Albert Town High School — where Orane was a student– Dwayne Edwards, says the students are receiving counselling.

He says Orane was a quiet and well-behaved student.

-30-

Previous PostPNP Turns Up Property Tax Pressure

Related articles

Running-generic

JAAA Endorses Food For the Poor 5k

Apr 05, 2017

BOXING

Sakima Starts Favourite in Contender Curtain-Raiser

Apr 05, 2017

Lisa-Hanna-front-page_w445

Grange & Hanna Clash Over Allegations of ‘Culture of Extravagance’

Apr 05, 2017

Click here to Watch Us on Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS