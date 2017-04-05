11-yr Old Accused Killer being Held for his Own Protection

The Trelawny police say the 11-year-old boy who allegedly chopped a 14-year-old boy to death on Monday, is being held in custody outside of the community.

This, as community members in Lowe River, Trelawny are reportedly angry over the incident and want revenge.

Dead is Orane Johnson.

Criminal Investigation Officer at the Trelawny Police, Deputy Superintendent Odean Dennis, says the 11-year-old is being held with other children.

In the meantime, Principal of the Albert Town High School — where Orane was a student– Dwayne Edwards, says the students are receiving counselling.

He says Orane was a quiet and well-behaved student.

