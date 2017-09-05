11yr Old Murdered in Denham Town

An 11-year-old boy was murdered inside his home in Denham Town last night.

Dead is Michael Keating.

Michael was killed last night at his home on fifth street in Denham Town in Kingston.

Reports are about 9:35 last evening, Michael was at home with his family when a gunman entered the house. The man opened fired at the family, shooting the 11-year-old in the head.

The suspect was seen running from the house with a gun. Michael died on the spot. The other family members were not hurt.

The Police say since the start of the year 41 children have been killed.

Twenty-three were boys while 18 were girls.

–30–