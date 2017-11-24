12 Shot as St James Gunmen Go on Rampage

Armed men went on a rampage across sections of St James shooting 12 people, three fatally, between last night and this morning.

Police say the terror started at about 6:40 last evening in Glendevon, where an 11-month old child was among three people who were shot and injured.

Superintendent Wayne Josephs is the Crime Officer for St. James.

Superintendent Josephs says an hour later two persons including a ten-year-old girl, were shot and injured in the same area.

He says gunmen also carried out an attack in Retirement in the parish where five men were shot. One of the men was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The latest incident happened about six this morning when a couple was killed in Anchovy as they were heading to work.

In the meantime, Superintendent Josephs says a man was arrested after he attempted to rob a taxi operator at gunpoint in Mount Salem last night.

Superintendent Josephs says the police are now conducting operations in the areas where the shootings happened.

–30–