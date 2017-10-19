26 Plead Guilty on Sentence Reduction Day

Fourteen persons today pleaded guilty in the Home Circuit Court in downtown, Kingston under the second instalment of Sentence Reduction Day.

Three high profile cases were among the 14. Twenty-three cases were listed in the Home Circuit Court. Another 31 were listed in the Gun Court. Twenty-six of those cases had persons pleading guilty.

Under the Sentence Reduction Day initiative, those who pleaded guilty could get up to 50-percent of their sentences reduced.

The three high profile cases included two murder accused and a child stealer.

All three cases are under a year-old.

In the first, Phillip Brown, the man charged with the murder of his ex-girlfriend at her Crystal Towers apartment last year pleaded guilty.

The prosecution says Brown used a hammer to attack the woman. She suffered several blows to the head.

Brown was arrested and charged after the woman’s body was found wrapped in a tarpaulin outside the apartment building on Old Hope Road in St. Andrew on December 10 last year.

Another widely covered case involved the accused, Omar Graham. The 26-year-old man pleaded guilty to killing his boss, Barbara Moncrieffe.

Mrs. Moncrieffe co-owned a patio shop on Old Hope Road in St. Andrew with her husband Vassell. Mr. Moncrieffe and two other employees were also injured in the attack in March this year.

Graham has also pleaded guilty to three counts of wounding with intent.

In the third case, Lorna Williamson, pleaded guilty to stealing a baby last year from the University Hospital of the West Indies, in St. Andrew.

She was arrested in December after the baby was found in her possession in Rollington Town in East Kingston. She’d been in custody since her arrest.

The former medical assistant cried today as she entered her plea. Those who pleaded guilty today in the Home Circuit Court will be sentenced on December 15. Those who pleaded guilty in the Gun Court will be sentenced on December 15 and January 10 and 17, next year.

–30–