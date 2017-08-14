15 Cops Remain On Front Line Duty Despite Implication in Crimes

Assistant Commissioner of the INDECOM, Hamish Campbell, says about 14 or 15 members of the JCF remain on front-line duty despite being implicated in criminal offences.

He’s again criticizing the Police High Command for allowing the practice which he says is ‘inappropriate’.

Mr. Campbell says this would be unacceptable in any other professions.

He says several of these members of the Force are seeking judicial review which prevents INDECOM from executing warrants for their arrest.

The INDECOM Assistant Commissioner says attempts to impress upon the JCF’s High Command the importance of removing these members from frontline duty have been fruitless.

He’s calling on the JCF to take the families of those killed by police into consideration.

–30–