169 Rank-and-File Cops Promoted

Almost 170 rank and file members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force have been promoted.

The promotions were announced last Friday.

Head of the JCF’s Corporate Communications Unit, Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay, spoke with our news centre yesterday.

Twenty-eight members of the senior ranks of the force were promoted at the end of September.

Twenty Deputy Superintendents moved up to the rank of Superintendent and eight Superintendents were promoted to Senior Superintendent.

The promotions follow recent criticisms from National Security Minister, Robert Montague.

The Minister argued that the lack of promotions within the JCF was contributing to the demoralization of the force.

Superintendent Lindsay said she couldn’t say if the promotions were a result of the Minister’s criticisms.

–30–