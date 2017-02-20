18 Consecutive Years Premium Growth at General Accident

Managing Director at General Accident Insurance, Sharon Donaldson says the company is reporting its 18th consecutive year of premium growth for the period ended December 31, 2016.

Donaldson says despite the challenges, General Accident delivered a fair performance.

Net profit for the year ended December 2016 was $372-million.

She says this represents an 18-percent increase over the $304-million reported in 2015.

Meanwhile, gross written premiums grew by 3-percent to just over $6-billion in 2016.

Donaldson says with the help of employees and shareholders, General Accident is expected to maintain its trajectory of profitable growth for this year.

