18 Guns Seized, 14 Arrested as #GetTheGuns Continues

Police seized 18 guns, including 3 high powered weapons, and arrested 14 people as part of their Get the Guns Campaign around the country last week.

They also seized 124 assorted rounds of ammunition.

Four of the guns were seized after two fatal shootings on Friday and Saturday.

Police say on Friday, they seized an M-16 rifle and magazine containing 14 cartridges at the intersection of Bayfarm Road and Waltham Park Road in Olympic Garden, St. Andrew.

While on Saturday, they seized a rifle with a magazine and two point-38 revolvers on the Llandilo main road in Westmoreland.

In another incident on Stevens Avenue in Gregory Park, St. Catherine South last Tuesday, police say a man ran and dropped his 9-millimeter pistol after a shoot-out with police.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force says since the start of the year, they’ve seized 205 guns, over 2-thousand bullets, and arrested more than 140 people for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

Last week’s arrests span half of the island’s fourteen parishes, with guns recovered in Kingston and St. Andrew, St. Catherine, Clarendon, St. Mary, St. James and Westmoreland.

-30-