2 Children Shot, 1 Man Killed in Lucea

A man has been shot and killed, and three others including two children were injured by unknown assailants on Big Well Lane in Lucea, Hanover on Sunday.

Dead is 33-year-old Eric Malcolm, otherwise called ‘Joel’, of Malcolm Heights, Lucea, Hanover.

While injured are two boys aged 11 and 13 years old and a 40-year-old woman.

Reports from the police are that about 1:05 a.m., Malcolm was among patrons at a shop when armed men approached on a motorcycle and opened fire hitting him and the others.

The Police were summoned and the injured persons taken to hospital where Malcolm was pronounced dead.

The 11-year-old boy and the woman were admitted in stable condition while the 13-year-old’s condition is considered serious.

The Lucea Police are asking anyone with information that can assist in their investigations to contact them at 956-2304, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.

