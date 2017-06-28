Search
Home Business 2017 a Good Year for Caribbean Cream
Carol Clarke-Webster

2017 a Good Year for Caribbean Cream

Jun 28, 2017Business0

Like

Chairman of Caribbean Cream, Carol Clarke Webster, is describing 2017 as another successful year for the company and its Kremi brand.

She was addressing shareholders in her Chairman’s report in the company’s just released 2017 annual report.

She highlighted the 76-percent share price increase to 7-dollars 48-cents, while realising an increase in net profits of 173 million dollars at the end of the financial year.

Clarke Webster says they were also able to complete the construction of a factory building during the year, in keeping with plans announced when the company was listed on the Junior Market of the Jamaica Stock Exchange.

The completion of the new factory is expected to allow for an increase in production space by over 50-percent while leaving room for more expansion in the future.

The company also introduced new ice cream flavours during the period, primarily catering to students, and to correspond with national and international sporting events such as Champs and the Olympics.

-30-

Previous PostChristopher Samuda is New JOA President

Related articles

Horace Burrell Programme

Hundreds Pour Out for Final Salute to Captain Burrell

Jun 28, 2017

Daryl-Vaz-12

Vaz Brands Opposition Stance on Special Zones Bill ‘Cowardly & Obstructionist’

Jun 28, 2017

worldbank

Govt Secures $9bn World Bank Loan

Jun 28, 2017

Click here to Watch Us on Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS

Timeline