21% More Traffic Tickets Issues in 2017

Jun 20, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

The JCF says it has issued over 233,000 speeding tickets since the start of the year.

This represents a 21 percent increase over the corresponding period last year.

The JCF says 8-thousand summons were also issued.

In a statement yesterday, the JCF says it removed 3,250 registration plates in a joint operation with the Island Traffic Authority.

The JCF says 4,000 and 60 motor vehicles operating against the law were seized.

This is 50 more than last year.

It says 10,200 persons were prosecuted for illegal tinting of vehicles.

The JCF says over $13-million has been collected from the execution of warrants and over 1,300 persons arrested during traffic enforcement duties.

–30–

