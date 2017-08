A 22 year-old man was shot and killed on Great George Street in Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland yesterday.

He’s been identified as Ocielle Hall from the parish.

Police reports are that about 10:57 yesterday morning, Hall was at his work place when a gunman entered and opened fire hitting him several times to the upper body.

The police were called and he was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The gunman escaped.

–30–