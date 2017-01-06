24,000 New Voters Added

Almost 24,000 people have been added to the latest voter’s list.

That’s according to the Electoral Commission of Jamaica, ECJ, in a statement today.

The ECJ says another 2,400 names were removed from the list representing a net increase of just over 21,000.

The Commission says the November 30 voter’s list was published 30 days later than scheduled due to the holding of the Local Government Elections on November 28, 2016.

It’s also reporting that the upper limit for the number of registered electors in a constituency has increased to 44-thousand 5-hundred and thirty and the lower limit to 19-thousand 7-hundred and 91.

The limits are calculated using the average number of electors on the voters’ list per constituency.

The ECJ says North Eastern St. Andrew and Southern Trelawny are in breach of the lower limit.

The Commission says a boundaries review submitted to the Parliament on March 31 last year is aimed at correcting these constitutional breaches.

