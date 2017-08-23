245 Criminal Records Expunged

The Ministry of Justice says 245 persons have had their criminal records expunged for the period of April to June 2017.

The Justice Ministry says the expungement process has seen a steady flow of applications so far from persons looking to have their criminal records cleared.

It says the process helps individuals who committed minor offences and who’ve sincerely and successfully tried to abide by the law to reintegrate into society.

Minor offences such as simple larceny, malicious destruction of property, possession or dealing in ganja, bribery and forging of documents, can be cleared from a person’s record after a specified period of rehabilitation.

A person must wait between three and 10 years depending on the offence before their application can be considered for expungement.

