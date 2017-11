The Meteorological Service is reporting that Montego Bay received a month’s worth of rain in just 24 hours.

Head of Weather at the Met Service, Karen Gurzong, says it was an unusual amount of rain.

Ms. Gurzong says the effect was greater than a tropical cyclone, because most of it fell in just two to three hours.

And, she says flash flood warnings and watches remain in effect for the entire island, as a trough remains in the area.

