Appleton Sugar Factory

30 Gallons of Oil Spill in Black River

Jan 24, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

Rum maker, J Wray and Nephew, says thirty gallons of oil from their Appleton Estate Factory spilled into the Black River in St. Elizabeth yesterday.

The company says a gearbox at the factory developed a leak.

The leak was reportedly detected by the company’s alarm system.

Wray and Nephew says an internal gasket failed, allowing the oil to empty into the cooling water flow.

The company says it’s issued notices to its neighbours and to NEPA.

It says it’s also been testing the river water and taking corrective measures.

The company says it’s monitoring the situation closely.

It’s also promised to keep the public notified of any significant developments.

—30–

