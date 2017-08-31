33% Increase in Arrests for Firearms Act Breaches

Over 1,000 people have been arrested for breaches of the Firearm Act between January one and August 19.

In a post from its official twitter handle yesterday, the Constabulary Force says 536 illegal guns have been seized during the period.

It says this represents a 33 percent increase over the same period last year.

And, there’s been a 116 percent increase in ammunition seizures up to August 19.

The JCF says this is an increase over the 7 thousand 100 rounds of ammunition seized during the corresponding period last year.

The Police are crediting the increase in gun and ammunition seizures to the get the guns campaign.

–30–