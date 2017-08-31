33% Increase in Arrests for Firearms Act Breaches

Search
Aug 31, 2017Crime and Court0

Over 1,000 people have been arrested for breaches of the Firearm Act between January one and August 19.

In a post from its official twitter handle yesterday, the Constabulary Force says 536 illegal guns have been seized during the period.

It says this represents a 33 percent increase over the same period last year.

And, there’s been a 116 percent increase in ammunition seizures up to August 19.

The JCF says this is an increase over the 7 thousand 100 rounds of ammunition seized during the corresponding period last year.

The Police are crediting the increase in gun and ammunition seizures to the get the guns campaign.

