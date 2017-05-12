35 in Custody following Police Operations in Kingston Western

Thirty five people were taken into custody yesterday during a series of operations in the Kingston Western Police Division.

There were reports of gunfire in sections of Denham Town and Tivoli Gardens last night.

The area is said to be tense.

The operations yesterday follow the shooting of a police constable attached to the Mobile Reserve in Golden Heights, Denham Town sometime after 2 yesterday morning.

The constable was shot during an alleged confrontation with gunmen.

Commanding Officer at the Mobile Reserve, Assistant Commissioner Ronald Anderson, says uncustomed cigarettes and several rounds of ammunition were also seized during the operations.

ACP Anderson says some of the persons detained are murder suspects.

Meanwhile, the Assistant Commissioner says there’s now some stability in the communities of West Kingston.

There has been rising tension in several communities in the Kingston West Police division following multiple shootings over the past few weeks.

