360 M16 Rounds Seized in Mountain View

Three Hundred and Sixty illegal M-16 rounds of ammunition were seized today by the Police during a raid at premises in lower Mountain View Avenue in East Kingston.

Thirty-three people are now in custody in connection with the operation.

Commanding officer for the East Kingston Police, Deputy Superintendent, Robert Walker, told our news center shortly before news time that those detained are still being processed.

The operation was conducted in the Jarrett Lane area of Mountain View Avenue and adjoining areas.

The area has been plagued by gang violence in recent weeks.

This, as gunmen from Jarrett Lane and Olivier Road have been engaged in a turf war.

Several persons have died in the gang violence.

