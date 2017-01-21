4 Murders Per Day Thus Far in 2017

At least 79 people have been killed since the start of the year.

That’s a daily murder rate of almost 4 per day.

According to the Constabulary’s Corporate Communications Unit, CCU, Hanover and St. James are at the top of the table, with both parishes recording 12 murders each since the start of the year.

Three people including two children – one and five years old – were shot and killed on Wednesday night in Williamsfield, Hanover.

Three other persons were shot and injured during the rampage.

Westmoreland has so far recorded 11 murders.

It’s followed by St. Andrew and St Catherine. They’ve both recorded 10 homicides each since January 1.

There’s been no murder in St. Thomas and St. Mary since the start of the year.

Meanwhile, one of the latest homicides is a double murder in Clarendon yesterday morning.

The CCU, says a woman and a man were shot and killed on Denbigh Drive in the parish.

They’ve been identified as 45-year-old Norma Thompson of Clarendon Gardens and 28-year-old Junior Morgan of Denbigh Drive.

Those killings follow the shooting death of a man at Hill Side Plaza in Portmore, St. Catherine on Wednesday evening.

He’s been identified as 43-year-old Andrew Reid, a mechanic of Greater Portmore.

-30-