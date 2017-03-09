$45bn in Dormant Bank Accounts

Search
An estimated $45-billion are currently in so-called ‘dormant’ bank accounts.

That revelation was made this afternoon by Finance Minister, Audley Shaw, as he opened the budget debate.

The Finance Minister says a new banking code that banks will have until August this year to comply with, will help in protecting Jamaicans.

But Mr. Shaw says the code doesn’t go far enough. He announced a new financial consumer protection agency to specifically protect customers from financial institutions.

The Finance Minister is also directing the Bank of Jamaica to strengthen the code to better define and protect dormant accounts.


Audley Shaw was speaking during today’s sitting of the House of Representatives.

