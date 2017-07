A Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) driver has been removed from frontline duty after the bus he was driving mowed down a woman on Windward Road in Kingston last evening.

The incident happened at about 8:30. Dead is 57-year-old Esther Simpson.

JUTC’s Corporate Communications Manager, Cecil Thoms, spoke with Nationwide News this morning.

Mr. Thoms says the woman reportedly walked into the path of the bus.

