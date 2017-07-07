60 Guns Seized in Eastern Kingston in 2017

Police say they have seized sixty guns since the start of the year in the Kingston Eastern Police Division.

They have also seized 771 rounds of ammunitions. The Police say last month, they seized five firearms and 59 assorted rounds of ammunition. This included a high-powered rifle that was stolen from the Haitian Police Department.

Meanwhile, Head of the Kingston Eastern Police Division, Deputy Superintendent Robert Walker is lamenting that witnesses and victims have been refusing to cooperate with them.

But he says he’s confident the police can achieve their goal with a combination of community engagement, targeted intelligence-led operational activities and improved investigations.

For several weeks, warring gangs have been trading bullets in sections of Rockfort in East Kingston.

This has escalated in the last few days plunging several parts of the community in turmoil.

–30–