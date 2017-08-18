Search
600 JCF Recruits to Receive Lodging at UWI

Aug 18, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

The Constabulary Force is to get additional facilities for training and housing recruits.

This, as the University of the West Indies (UWI) moves to help solve the Constabulary’s attrition problem.

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed yesterday for the construction of three hundred units to house and train police recruits on the University campus.

The signatories were the Minister of National Security, Robert Montague, Deputy Commissioner of Police Clifford Blake and Principal of the UWI Mona, Professor Archibald McDonald.

Minister Montague says the additional facilities will facilitate the training of up to two thousand recruits annually.

Minister Montague says discussions are ongoing with China Harbour Engineering Company, CHEC, to acquire additional facilities to house recruits.

-30-

