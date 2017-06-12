60,000 more tickets go on sale for London World Championships.

An extra 60-thousand tickets, including those for the men’s 100-metre final at the London World Championships are due to go on sale this week.

The extra tickets became available after organizers were granted an increased capacity license at the Olympic Stadium in London with competition scheduled to take place from August 4 to 13.

Tickets for popular events like the men’s 100 metres final and heptathlon, will go on sale once again.

The extra tickets will be available from Thursday, June 15 and will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis.

Bolt is now in his last season as an athlete. He’ll be competing in the 100-metres and 4-by-100-metres in London as he targets final global gold.

The men’s 100m final on August 5 is the most expensive of the extra tickets costing between 45 and 155 pound sterling.

