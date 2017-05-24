Search
NwckmaplantB20080508RM

77 Water Systems Still Down

May 23, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

The National Water Commission says seventy-seven water systems across the island remain out of operation.

This, following flood rains last week.

Acting Corporate Public Relations Manager at the NWC, Karen Williams, says the out of commissioned systems include 32 in western parishes and 45 in the eastern section of the island.

Ms. Williams says the Martha Brae system in Trelawny is still being impacted by the recent floods. She says some of systems the NWC addressed last week are out of operation again due to continuous rainfall.

Karen Williams says all the systems should be back in operation in the next three days.

-30-

Previous PostDancehall Artiste 'Munga' Questioned in Connection with Murder Probe

