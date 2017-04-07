Search
8,000 PPVs Prosecuted for Not Removing Illegal Tints

Apr 07, 2017

Eight-thousand operators of public passenger vehicles who’ve been prosecuted for failure to remove tints in the last two months.

It’s been two months since Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced that all tints should be removed from public passenger vehicles.

This as part of a zero tolerance approach to crime committed in the public transport sector.

That decision follows an increase in abductions of women and children, allegedly using taxis.

Head of the Traffic Police, Superintendent Calvin Allen, says the police have intensified operations across the island to prosecute breaches.

He says those prosecuted include motorists who’ve been ticketed, those whose plates have been removed, and those who’ve readily complied with the police to avoid being ticketed.

And he says 644 offensive weapons have also been removed from the streets, by the Traffic police.

The Senior Superintendent is warning motorists that the police will continue to intensify operations to prosecute those who’re in breach of the law.

