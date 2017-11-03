Search
Home Latest_MA A “One Drop” to Relieve Stress from Medicanja

A “One Drop” to Relieve Stress from Medicanja

Nov 03, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

Like

Jamaican research scientist, entrepreneur and founder of Medicanja, Dr Henry Lowe, says the company has a product called ‘One Drop’, that relieve stress and cause relaxation.

Dr. Lowe says it’s nicknamed ‘One Drop’ in memory of Reggae icon Bob Marley.

He says both men and women can use the product.

Dr. Lowe says while it relieves stress, it does not give the same ‘high’ as smoking marijuana does.

Dr. Lowe says human beings already have chemicals related to cannabis in the body.

He says scientists believe this is the reason why the cannabis plant does not have the same addictive effect on the body as heroin and other drugs.

–30–

Previous PostNWA Redirects Eastbound Mandela Traffic as Construction Continues

Related articles

RSPL Preview

Nov 03, 2017

Judge Orders Parties to Agree on Damages in LASCO vs Pfizer

Nov 03, 2017

Indian Intelligence Probe Al Faisal Conversations

Nov 03, 2017

Watch Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS