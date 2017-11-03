A “One Drop” to Relieve Stress from Medicanja

Jamaican research scientist, entrepreneur and founder of Medicanja, Dr Henry Lowe, says the company has a product called ‘One Drop’, that relieve stress and cause relaxation.

Dr. Lowe says it’s nicknamed ‘One Drop’ in memory of Reggae icon Bob Marley.

He says both men and women can use the product.

Dr. Lowe says while it relieves stress, it does not give the same ‘high’ as smoking marijuana does.

Dr. Lowe says human beings already have chemicals related to cannabis in the body.

He says scientists believe this is the reason why the cannabis plant does not have the same addictive effect on the body as heroin and other drugs.

