Access to Illegal Guns Now an Epidemic – Holness

Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, says the ease of access to illegal firearms in the country has reached epidemic proportions.

He described the situation as a national crisis.

Mr. Holness says the access to illegal guns and ammunition was compounding the country’s murder figures.

Prime Minister Holness was speaking in the House of Representatives on Tuesday. He says some of the government’s anti-crime strategies are already yielding results.

However, Mr. Holness says the increase in illegal firearm and ammunition seizures also suggests there’s an increase the number of illegal weapons getting into the country.

