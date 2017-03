A man accused of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl is to appear before the St. James Parish Court today.

He’s 20-year-old Ricardo Grey of a Norwood address in the parish.

Grey is charged with abduction, sexual touching, grievous sexual assault and rape.

This, in relation to an incident which took place on February 8.

Allegations are that about 12:30 pm, the child was walking in Norwood, when she was allegedly abducted and sexually assaulted.

