Accused Cop Killers Arrested

Three men have been arrested in relation to the murder last month of Police Sergeant, Neville Bryan.

They were arrested yesterday in Lacovia, St. Elizabeth.

Reports are that about midnight, the men were held by lawmen at a guest house in the parish.

One of the men — who’s said to be the main suspect — is also wanted by the Police for other murders in the St. Catherine South area.

Fifty-five-year-old Neville Bryan was gunned down by armed men while sitting in his vehicle in Gregory Park, St. Catherine.

He was assigned to the Police Emergency Communication Centre.

The suspects are to be interviewed in the presence of their attorneys.

Their identities are being withheld pending further investigations.

