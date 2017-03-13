Search
Home Crime and Court Accused Cop Killers Arrested
crime-scene-gun

Accused Cop Killers Arrested

Mar 13, 2017Crime and Court0

Like

Three men have been arrested in relation to the murder last month of Police Sergeant, Neville Bryan.

They were arrested yesterday in Lacovia, St. Elizabeth.

Reports are that about midnight, the men were held by lawmen at a guest house in the parish.

One of the men — who’s said to be the main suspect — is also wanted by the Police for other murders in the St. Catherine South area.

Fifty-five-year-old Neville Bryan was gunned down by armed men while sitting in his vehicle in Gregory Park, St. Catherine.

He was assigned to the Police Emergency Communication Centre.

The suspects are to be interviewed in the presence of their attorneys.

Their identities are being withheld pending further investigations.

–30–

Previous PostHanover Police Seeking Support in Fight to Dismantle Gangs

Related articles

Peter Phillips Region 6

‘Jamaica Needs PNP More Than Ever’ – Peter Phillips

Mar 13, 2017

58157audley_shaw-jlp

Shaw Responds to Tax Package Critics

Mar 13, 2017

tumblr_static_trinidad_and_tobago_flag12-slide

CDB Launches Transformative Strategy for Trinidad

Mar 13, 2017

Click here to Watch Us on Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS