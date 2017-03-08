Accused Extortionists Facing Anti-Gang Charges

The people behind an extortion racket targeting businesses in St. Catherine, Clarendon and Manchester could be slapped with anti-gang charges.

This, in addition to extortion charges likely to be laid against them soon.

That’s according to Head of the JCF’s Counter Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigation Branch, Clifford Chambers.

A 62-year-old woman now in custody is alleged to be the mastermind behind the extortion ring.

Three other men have been taken into custody.

The police haven’t linked those taken in custody with any known gangs operating in the country. But ACP Chambers says the police are examining whether anti-gang related charges could be laid against them.

He says based on the anti-gang legislation, the people behind the racket would form a ‘criminal organization’.

In the meantime, ACP Chambers says the police are after two more persons of interest.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Clifford Chambers, Head of the Constabulary’s Counter Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigation Branch, speaking last evening on Nationwide @ 5.

He says another woman has been linked to the racket. He says the ‘criminal organisation’ is in its infancy.

ACP Chambers says he’s confident that the police have cracked the case.

The matter came to public attention following the circulation of extortion letters to business operators in May Pen, Spanish Town and Mandeville.

More details are emerging about the 62-year-old woman alleged to be the mastermind of the extortion ring.

ACP Chambers says the woman has come to the attention of investigators in another case.

He says the woman lived in the United Kingdom but returned to Jamaica at least five years ago.

He says the police are making contact with partners in the United Kingdom to ascertain whether the woman has a criminal record there.

ACP Chambers says the woman is yet to be charged because the investigators are gathering additional information.

