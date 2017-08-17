Accused Scammer Wanted on 60 Counts of Fraud Arrested

A man who’s wanted for over 60 counts of mail fraud in the United States has been arrested.

The 28-year-old man, who has not been identified, is also wanted for other offenses. He was arrested on a warrant of extradition in Deeside, Trelawny last evening. He was nabbed by a team comprising members of the Lottery Scam Task Force, the Fugitive Apprehension Team and the Area One Operational Support Team.

The Police say the 10-hour long operation started about 2:30 yesterday afternoon.

They say arrangements are now being made for the accused to be taken before the court.

