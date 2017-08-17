Search
Home Crime and Court Accused Scammer Wanted on 60 Counts of Fraud Arrested

Accused Scammer Wanted on 60 Counts of Fraud Arrested

Aug 17, 2017Crime and Court0

Like

A man who’s wanted for over 60 counts of mail fraud in the United States has been arrested.

The 28-year-old man, who has not been identified, is also wanted for other offenses. He was arrested on a warrant of extradition in Deeside, Trelawny last evening. He was nabbed by a team comprising members of the Lottery Scam Task Force, the Fugitive Apprehension Team and the Area One Operational Support Team.

The Police say the 10-hour long operation started about 2:30 yesterday afternoon.

They say arrangements are now being made for the accused to be taken before the court.

–30–

Previous PostInvestigators Identify Preliminary Cause of PetroJam Fire

Related articles

Former Cop Killed after Pointing Gun at Police Team

Aug 17, 2017

Health Ministry Denies Reports that it’s to Import Cannabis Oil Meds from Cayman

Aug 17, 2017

Investigators Identify Preliminary Cause of PetroJam Fire

Aug 17, 2017

Watch Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS