Accused Serial Rapist Arrested after 2yrs On the Run

A man who’s been on the run for almost two years has been arrested and charged with three counts of rape.
The police have identified him as 37-year-old Renaldo Reynolds.
Reynolds was arrested this morning by detectives from the Port Maria police station, in St. Mary.
The police say Reynolds escaped capture in 2015 after a warrant was issued for his arrest.
He was accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl on three separate occasions.
Police say Reynolds fled St. Mary and was living in sections of Kingston.
Police say following investigations, an operation was carried out about 4:00 AM in the Three Hills area of Retreat, St. Mary where Reynolds was held.
Reynolds is scheduled to appear in court next Tuesday, February 21.
