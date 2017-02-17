Search
Accused Serial Rapist Arrested after 2yrs On the Run

Feb 17, 2017

A man who’s been on the run for almost two years has been arrested and charged with three counts of rape.

The police have identified him as 37-year-old Renaldo Reynolds.

Reynolds was arrested this morning by detectives from the Port Maria police station, in St. Mary.

The police say Reynolds escaped capture in 2015 after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

He was accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl on three separate occasions.

Police say Reynolds fled St. Mary and was living in sections of Kingston.

Police say following investigations, an operation was carried out about 4:00 AM in the Three Hills area of Retreat, St. Mary where Reynolds was held.

Reynolds is scheduled to appear in court next Tuesday, February 21.

