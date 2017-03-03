Accused Teen Killer in Court Today

A 16-year-old girl charged with the murder of another girl the same age is to appear before the Lucea Family Court in Hanover today.

The dead girl is 16-year-old Shaniekey Brown, otherwise called Ribbon, of Johnson Town in Hanover.

Both girls were student at Merlene Ottey High School in the parish.

The accused — who can’t be named as she’s a minor — is charged with murder and unlawful wounding.

Reports are that at about 10:30 PM last Sunday, both girls were at a birthday party in Johnson Town, when they started fighting.

It’s reported that accused left the party and returned with a knife, which she allegedly used to stab Brown, killing her.

–30–