Acting Police Commissioner Determined to Dent Crime

Acting Commissioner of Police, Novelette Grant, says she’ll be working toward reducing violence across the country during her 90 days in office.

The Acting Commissioner made the comment today during her first press conference at the Police Commissioners office on Old Hope Road.

Her statement comes as murders have already exceeded last year’s figures for the first 10 days of the year.

There’ve been 35-murders in the first ten days of the new year. That’s according to the latest figures from the JCF. It’s up from the 23 recorded in the corresponding period last year.

That’s the challenge confronting Acting Police Commissioner, Novelette Grant.

She says she’ll be focusing on reducing violent crimes.

More than 1,350 homicides were recorded last year compared to just over 1,200 in 2015. That’s an 11 percent increase.

Acting Commissioner Grant says the JCF will be retooling and refocusing key operations to tackle gang related crimes which accounted for 65-percent of murders last year.

Ms. Grant is also promising to tackle many of the internal problems plaguing the Police Force.

She’s acknowledging that operational gaps exist within the force adding that all members of the JCF will be held accountable for their actions.

The Acting Commissioner, who has confirmed that she’ll be applying for the job, says she’s not afraid to shake things up in the Force.

