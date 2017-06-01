Search
Home Evening News Adams Released from Hospital After Traffic Accident
renato-adams-4

Adams Released from Hospital After Traffic Accident

Jun 01, 2017Evening News, MA_Latest News, MA_National0

Like

Controversial retired Senior Superintendent of Police, Reneto Adams, has been discharged from the hospital.

Adams was admitted to hospital on Monday night after he sustained injuries in a motor vehicle accident on the Port Henderson Road, in St Catherine.

Adams was reportedly travelling with two of his children at approximately 7:00 Monday evening.

He says his vehicle crashed into a garbage truck and a Honda CRV after he swerved in an unsuccessful attempt to avoid hitting the truck.

Mr. Adams is saluting staff at the Spanish Town Hospital where he and his children were treated.

The driver of the Honda CRV was reportedly not seriously hurt.

–30–

Previous PostOpposition Supports Health Minister's Position on Ganja Use

Related articles

marijuana smoking

Opposition Supports Health Minister’s Position on Ganja Use

Jun 01, 2017

Holness-Terrence

Govt Transitioning Security Forces Away from the Use of Force

Jun 01, 2017

farm flood damage

Flood Rains Cause Over $800m in Damage to Agriculture Sector

Jun 01, 2017

Click here to Watch Us on Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS

Talking History