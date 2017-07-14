AG Intervenes in Fresh JCF-INDECOM Row

A fresh dispute between the police and the Independent Commission of Investigations, INDECOM, has prompted the intervention of the Attorney General.

Nationwide News understands the dispute is over INDECOM’s desire to arrest 19 members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force.

The police are reportedly resisting.

Attorney General, Marlene Malahoo Forte, is to meet later this month with INDECOM and the police to help settle the dispute.

INDECOM has been moving over the past few weeks to arrest the police personnel for several crimes, including murder.

The Commission believes it has a compelling case against them and warrants have been prepared for them to be jailed.

However, it’s understood that the Police High Command has declined to facilitate the process for the policemen being taken into custody.

The issue is causing a major dispute between the George Quallo-led JCF and INDECOM’s top brass.

When contacted today, INDECOM Commissioner, Terrence Williams, referred our news center to the Commission’s Public Relations Officer, Denyelle Anderson.

Miss Anderson says the Attorney General, Marlene Malahoo Forte, is to intervene in what she describes as an ‘issue’.

Calls placed this afternoon to Commissioner Quallo were not answered.

The Police Chief is in the United States taking part in meetings with security consultants, the New York Police Department, and National Security Minister, Robert Montague.

INDECOM’s leadership is reportedly livid with Commissioner Quallo for not ordering that steps be taken to facilitate the 19 police personnel being taken into custody.

But sources in the Police High Command are insisting that in some cases INDECOM has been unreasonable in its attempts to take police personnel off frontline duty and into custody.

Some members of the High Command are also angry that INDECOM launched an investigation into an incident in Hanover in January in which six men — whom the police say were members of the feared Ski Mask Gang — were killed by a joint police/military team.

Several guns were reportedly seized during that incident.

A police van was shot up and a policeman wounded.

The INDECOM investigation into that incident reportedly resulted in some members of the JCF being taken off front line duty.

The High Command sources say some actions taken by INDECOM have caused an unnecessary shortage of boots on the ground.

Abka Fitz-Henley, for Nationwide News.

—30—