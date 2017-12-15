Search
Home Latest_MA Agriculture Ministry Secures $300m to Improve Farm Road Network

Agriculture Ministry Secures $300m to Improve Farm Road Network

Dec 14, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News 1

Like

Agriculture Minister Karl Samuda, says he’s lobbied for and has received approval for $300-million to improve the farm road network across the island.

The Minister says the money is to be used for road work by the end of the financial year in March 2018.

Minister Samuda lamented the plight of farmers who have to contend with poor road conditions on a daily basis.

He says no excuses will be accepted if work on the farm roads isn’t completed by March 2018.

Karl Samuda was speaking yesterday at a media conference at his Hope Road Office in St. Andrew.

–30–

Previous PostNurses Set to REJECT Govt's Latest Wage Offer

Related articles

PNP Mum on Troupe Assistant’s Contradictions

Dec 15, 2017

Cop Arrested with Uchence Gang Pointed Out in ID Parade

Dec 15, 2017

Harold Brady Hit with More Fraud Charges

Dec 15, 2017

  • JAY

    Mr Minister and team…. please ensure this money is being spent accordingly… With Complete transparency.. and the repairs are done properly… No wasting of this money.

Watch Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS