Agriculture Ministry Secures $300m to Improve Farm Road Network

Agriculture Minister Karl Samuda, says he’s lobbied for and has received approval for $300-million to improve the farm road network across the island.

The Minister says the money is to be used for road work by the end of the financial year in March 2018.

Minister Samuda lamented the plight of farmers who have to contend with poor road conditions on a daily basis.

He says no excuses will be accepted if work on the farm roads isn’t completed by March 2018.

Karl Samuda was speaking yesterday at a media conference at his Hope Road Office in St. Andrew.

