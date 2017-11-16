Agriculture Projected to Make Q4 Turnaround

The agriculture sector is projected to make a major turnaround in the last quarter of 2017.

That’s according to the Director of Economic Planning at the Planning Institute of Jamaica, James Stewart.

He told a media briefing yesterday that the sector is projected to record five percent growth for 2017 despite consecutive quarters of negative to flat growth.

He says the PIOJ is monitoring the sector closely.

Mr. Stewart says rains over the past few months are expected to impact the sector but not as bad as last year.

In the meantime, the PIOJ is predicting GDP growth of between 1.5 and 2.5-percent for the fiscal year.

This is a downward revision from the two to three percent GDP growth previously forecast.

Mr. Stewart says this is due to a later than expected start-up at the Alpart Bauxite plant in Nain, St. Elizabeth.

PIOJ Director General, Dr. Wayne Henry, says there’s a need for greater climate change resilience mechanisms.

–30–