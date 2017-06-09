Agriculture sector should be ‘devoid of partisan politics’ – Samuda

Agriculture Minister, Karl Samuda, says if the sector is to develop as an essential driver of economic growth it must be devoid of partisan politics.

He made the comment at the launch of the 65th staging of the Denbigh Agricultural Show at the Hi-Pro Supercentre in St Catherine on Wednesday.

The Minister became embroiled in controversy after it was disclosed in the parliament that he’d benefited under the Dairy Development Board’s Mombassa grass project.

The Opposition Spokesman on Agriculture, Dr. Dayton Campbell, alleged the Minister used his influence to obtain a 15-acre demonstration plot of Mombasa dairy feeding grass on his

property in Knollis, St. Catherine. Minister Samuda denied this. But he’s also paid for the grass he received saying he’d do things differently had he thought about it properly.

The Office of the Contractor General is probing the matter. On Wednesday, he joked about his now ‘famous’ farm and encouraged members of his audience to visit it.

