AK-47 Found During Montego Bay Clean-Up

An AK47 gun was seized this morning during a cleanup exercise in Montego Bay, St James.

Mayor of Montego Bay, Homer Davis, made the disclosure a short while ago as he reported that the clean up of the city, which started yesterday, is progressing well

The Mayor says about 7:45 this morning the weapon was found by the cleanup crew in the North Gully.

The Mayor was addressing a Ministry of Health National Cancer Treatment Centre function at the Cornwall Regional Hospital in St James this morning.

The city was badly affected by hours of torrential rains on Wednesday which caused major flooding.

