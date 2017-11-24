Search
Home Crime and Court AK-47 Found During Montego Bay Clean-Up

AK-47 Found During Montego Bay Clean-Up

Nov 24, 2017Crime and Court0

Like

An AK47 gun was seized this morning during a cleanup exercise in Montego Bay, St James.

Mayor of Montego Bay, Homer Davis, made the disclosure a short while ago as he reported that the clean up of the city, which started yesterday, is progressing well

The Mayor says about 7:45 this morning the weapon was found by the cleanup crew in the North Gully.

The Mayor was addressing a Ministry of Health National Cancer Treatment Centre function at the Cornwall Regional Hospital in St James this morning.

The city was badly affected by hours of torrential rains on Wednesday which caused major flooding.

—30–

Previous PostClarendon Double Murder

Related articles

Nurses Association Calls off Sick-Out

Nov 24, 2017

Senate Approves Traffic Ticket Amnesty…With Some Concerns

Nov 24, 2017

Latin America & Caribbean Most Violent for Women

Nov 24, 2017

Watch Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS