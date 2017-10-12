Search
Home Evening News Alexis Begins Application Process for Jamaican Citizenship

Alexis Begins Application Process for Jamaican Citizenship

Oct 12, 2017Evening News, MA_Latest News, MA_National0

Like

The People’s National Party’s candidate for the South East St. Mary by-election, Dr. Shane Alexis, says he’s started the process of applying for Jamaican citizenship.

Speaking with our news centre today, Dr. Alexis says he can become a naturalized citizen through his marriage as his wife is a Jamaican.

But he says the process may take up to two years.

Dr. Alexis’s citizenship has become controversial after he revealed on Nationwide 90 FM yesterday that he’s Canadian; and not Jamaican.

In a statement today, the PNP says Dr. Alexis will be moving to formalize his Jamaican citizenship immediately.

The governing Jamaica Labour Party has criticized the PNP, saying it’s ‘morally bankrupt’ for nominating him to represent the party.

But Dr. Alexis says the people of South East St. Mary have accepted him for his track record of service to Jamaica.

Dr. Shane Alexis says he welcomes the public discourse on his citizenship status as it proves that democracy is alive and well in Jamaica.

Meanwhile, he says he won’t renounce his Canadian citizenship.

–30–

Previous PostJamaica to Host Critical Talks with Correspondent Banks in November

Related articles

$150m Wasted on Useless JamIntel Building

Oct 12, 2017

Police Urge NWA to Swiftly Complete Road Works and Ease Traffic

Oct 12, 2017

Vaz Predicts Runaway By-Election Victory for Dunn

Oct 12, 2017

Watch Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS

Talking History