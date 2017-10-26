Alexis Completes Application for Jamaican Citizenship

The People’s National Party, PNP, candidate for South East St. Mary, Dr. Shane Alexis, says he completed his application for Jamaican citizenship yesterday.

Dr Alexis made the revelation at a campaign stop in Richmond, in the constituency last night. He told PNP supporters he expects to soon become a Jamaican citizen. It’s believed he’s applied for citizenship through his marriage to a Jamaican.

Dr. Alexis’ citizenship became a campaign issue after he revealed on Nationwide Radio earlier this month that he’s a Canadian and doesn’t have a Jamaican passport. He’s eligible to serve in the House of Representatives as a Commonwealth citizen.

But JLP Member of Parliament for West Portland, Daryl Vaz, accused the PNP of being ‘morally bankrupt’ for nominating a non-Jamaican to represent the party.

Speaking in Richmond last night, PNP leader, Dr. Peter Phillips, told party supporters that Dr. Alexis ‘can’t choose where he was born’ but his years of service to Jamaica make him fit to represent the constituency.

Meanwhile, Senator Floyd Morris also defended the Alexis family’s record of service to Jamaica, noting that Dr. Alexis’ mother, who’s an eye doctor, has provided more than 30 years of service to blind people through the Jamaica Society for the Blind.

–30–