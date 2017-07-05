Alkaline Questioned and Released over ‘After All’ video

Dancehall entertainer, Alkaline and his Manager, Karena Beckford were Tuesday afternoon questioned and released by the police

The artiste, whose given name is Earlon Bartley, and his Manager were questioned about his controversial ‘After All’ music video.

Both were interrogated by detectives from the Criminal Investigation Branch, CIB Headquarters on Oxford Road in St. Andrew.

It’s understood the questions were primarily part of an administrative investigation into the involvement of police personnel in the video.

The video was released last month.

It features characters appearing as gunmen and women dressed in police clothes.

It also shows a woman, posing as a police officer, performing oral sex on the artiste.

The Police also sought to determine whether what appears to be guns used in the video are real.

An administrative investigation is also taking place after several of the persons in the video were identified as police personnel.

A marked motorcar in the video has also been confirmed to be a police service vehicle.

Police Commissioner, George Quallo, had ordered an investigation into the matter.

