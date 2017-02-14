The attorney for popular dancehall entertainer, Alkaline, Peter Champagnie, says he’s been advised by the police that moves are being made to have his client released before 6:00 this evening without any criminal charges being laid.

This morning – Senior Parish Judge, Andrea Pettigrew-Collins, ordered that Alkaline be charged or released by 6:00 this evening.

The order was made following an application filed by Mr. Champagnie, seeking to have his client released.

Mr. Champagnie told our news center just after 4:00 this afternoon that when the Police were served with the Court order today they indicated that moves were being made to have Alkaline released without charge.

Calls placed this afternoon to Head of the Criminal Investigation Branch, CIB, Assistant Commissioner Ealan Powell, were not answered.

Up to shortly before news time, calls placed to Head of the JCF’s Corporate Communication Unit, CCU, Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay, went to voicemail.

Earlier today,Superintendent Mevrol Smith told the Court that Alkaline was asked over a hundred questions by the Police.

Superintendent Smith says in response to every single question, he said – “I am innocent of these charges”.

Alkaline, whose given name is Earlon Bartley, has been in custody since last week Thursday.

Two days before he turned himself in, the Police announced that he was being sought for questioning in relation to the murder of Rohan Morris.

Morris was shot and killed last month in Marverley, St. Andrew.

–30–