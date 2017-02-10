Search
Alkaline-photo

Alkaline Still In Custody; Questioning Continues

Head of the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s Corporate Communications Unit, Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay says popular dancehall artiste Alkaline is still in custody.

Superintendent Lindsay says the police are to resume their questioning of Alkaline at 2 this afternoon.

Alkaline whose real name is Earlon Bartley,spent the night in custody having turned himself into the police, yesterday.

He was questioned by police at the Harman Barracks in Vineyard Town before being transferred to the Criminal Investigation Branch, CIB headquarters.

Alkaline is being questioned in relation to the murder of a man, Rohan Morris, in Marverley, St Andrew in January.

Alkaline’s lawyer, Peter Champagnie, says his client will be cooperating with investigators.

The entertainer says he’s innocent of any wrongdoing.

