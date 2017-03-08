All is Systems Go for GSAT 2017

All is set for this year’s Grade Six Achievement Test, GSAT.

That’s the word from Education Minister, Senator Ruel Reid. This year’s GSAT is scheduled for next week Thursday and Friday.

Minister Reid says 39,000 students will sit the GSAT this year.

He says nearly 3,000 eligible students have chosen to not sit the exam this year.

Minister Reid says GSAT will be administered in more than 1,000 centres across the island.

Schools are to receive test papers on Wednesday, March 15 — a day before the start of the exams.

He says training of invigilators and other officers ended yesterday. He says the Education Ministry is also taking precautions to prevent tampering with, and leaking of GSAT exam papers.

The Education Minister was speaking this afternoon at a media conference at the Ministry’s Kingston office. He says measures are also being arranged for students with special needs.

This year’s GSAT will be the penultimate sitting of the exam that was introduced in 1999. Its last sitting will be next year.

In 2019, it’ll be fully replaced by the Primary Exit Profile, PEP.

-30-